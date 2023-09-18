Left Menu

SC stays Karnataka HC order declaring election of JDS MP Prajwal Revanna invalid

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Karnataka High Court order which has invalidated the Lok Sabha membership of JDS MP Prajwal Revanna.

Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Karnataka High Court order which invalidated the Lok Sabha membership of JDS MP Prajwal Revanna. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud stayed the Karnataka High Court order which declared the election of Revanna null and void.

Karnataka High Court has invalidated the Lok Sabha membership of JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, saying that he had filed a false affidavit to the Election Commission in the 2019 general election. The Karnataka High Court order was challenged before the Supreme Court by the petitioner Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda, won the election in 2019 from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency as a joint candidate of JDS and Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

