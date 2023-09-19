Left Menu

Nipah in Kerala: Restrictions relaxed in containment zones in Kozhikode

The Disaster Management Department in Kerala's Kozhikode has relaxed the restrictions in the district as no new cases of Nipah virus infection were reported in the state, the officials informed on Tuesday. 

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 12:25 IST
The Disaster Management Department in Kerala's Kozhikode has relaxed the restrictions in the district as no new cases of Nipah virus infection were reported in the state, the officials informed on Tuesday. The relaxations have been announced in the containment zones of nine panchayats.

Restrictions have been eased in 1,2,3,4,5,12,13,14,15 wards of Ayancherry Grama Panchayat, 1,2,3,4,5,12,13,14 wards of Maruthonkara Grama Panchayat, 1,2,7,8 wards of Tiruvallur Grama Panchayat, 9,20 wards, 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 wards of Kuttyadi Grama Panchayat, 5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13 wards of Kayakodi Grama Panchayat, 2,10,11,12,13,14,15,16 wards of Kavil Para Grama Panchayat, 3,4,5,6 wards of Vilyapally, 13th ward of Pumari and Thannirpanthal town of 4th ward, 1,2 and 19 wards of Changaroth panchayat. The district collector A Geetha informed that shops and establishments in the above containment zones can operate till 8 pm, while all banks can function till 2 pm as per the Nipah protocol.

Masks and sanitisers must be used, social distancing must be followed and gatherings must be strictly controlled, the district collector said. As per the officials, other restrictions will continue till further order.

The District Collector also informed that those who are on the contact list and under observation should follow strict restrictions and remain in quarantine till the period prescribed by the Health Department. Health Minister Veena George and Public Affairs Minister PA Muhammad Riyas will hold a meeting today with the representatives of wards where restrictions are not relaxed.

Health Minister Veena George on Monday said no fresh cases of the Nipah virus were reported in the state as 61 samples taken of 'high-risk' contacts including healthcare workers tested negative. She further said that the Nipah strain found in Kerala has been identified as the Indian Genotype, or I Genotype, which is similar to the strain found in Bangladesh.

Six cases of the Nipah virus have been so far found in the state of which two persons died while four others, including a nine-year-old boy, are under treatment. The health minister said that ICMR and WHO had conducted studies and found that Kerala and eight other states in India have the probability of Nipah occurrence.

"Also after 2018, we conducted surveillance and we found that the source of Nipah infection is bats. The virus we found in Kerala is identified as Indian Genotype or I Genotype which is similar to the strain found in Bangladesh. We have two strains of Nipah Virus one is Malaysian and the other from Bangladesh," the Kerala health minister told ANI. (ANI)

