'Around the Globe': Food festival serves street foods of world on platter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:25 IST
'Around the Globe': Food festival serves street foods of world on platter
International food meets desi gourmands as an ongoing food festival, ''Around the Globe'', takes foodies on a roller-coaster ride of more than 100 delicacies from 20 countries -- one street food at a time.

So, munch on New York-style burgers, fork your way through the German cheese spaetzle, dig into the African bunny chow or go Mamma Mia over the Neapolitan pizza, no street food is out of bounds at the 15-day festival here at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla.

''This food festival is an ode to the street food culture around the world as well as a celebration of our in-house chefs who come with expertise in diverse cuisines across the globe. Our menu boasts of multiple dishes which have gained a cult status in their respective countries of origin.

''While most of the dishes stay true to their authentic preparations, we have also given inventive twists to a couple of dishes with millets as a star ingredient,'' said Ashutosh Bisht, executive sous chef and curator of the festival.

The food-stops, decked up as iconic streets from across the world like Istanbul's 'Umbrella Street' and Vietnam's 'Lantern Street', include culinary gems such as shawarmas, doner kebabs, falafel wraps, barbeque selections, French galette saucisse, Korean bap burgers, Russian baked potatoes, Japanese okonomiyaki pancakes, Montreal style bagel sandwich and others along with an elaborate main-course and dessert spread.

One can also spot multiple food carts and food trucks for an authentic street style experience peppered with just an adequate hint of nostalgia through humble ice pops, pulled sugar candies and candy floss counters.

''As we approach World Tourism Day, we strive to celebrate tourism's role in inclusive development with this immersive culinary dining experience. With guest delight and loyalty being at the forefront of our hospitality business, we are optimistic of winning hearts with such thoughtful curations,'' said Shuvendu Banerjee, general manager of the hotel.

The crowd's favourite is the unique Turkish ice cream stall, seen tickling the taste buds and funny bones of the visitors. The food goes off the table on September 28.

