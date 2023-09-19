Brazil to revise climate targets to cut emissions 53% by 2030 -source
Brazil is expected to announce revised climate targets this week, as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva strengthens a prior pledge made by his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, government officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The country will institute an annual cap of 1.32 gigatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, equivalent to a 50% reduction from 2005, said one of the Brazilian officials, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media ahead of the announcement. Brazil intends to cap 2030 emissions at 1.20 gigatonnes of greenhouse gas, a reduction of 53% compared to 2005, the source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
