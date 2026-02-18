Left Menu

Brazilian National Caught With Rs 24 Crore Cocaine at Bengaluru Airport

A Brazilian national was intercepted by the Narcotics Control Bureau at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, carrying cocaine valued at approximately Rs 24 crore. The cocaine, weighing 4.77 kg, was concealed within clothing inside four handbags. The individual had arrived from Sao Paulo via Doha.

Updated: 18-02-2026 21:15 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made a significant drug bust, arresting a Brazilian national at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday. Authorities found cocaine worth approximately Rs 24 crore, hidden in clothing inside four handbags, according to an NCB statement released on Wednesday.

The suspect had traveled from Sao Paulo, Brazil, with a layover in Doha before reaching Bengaluru. The seized cocaine reportedly weighed 4.77 kg, marking this as a major haul by the federal anti-narcotics agency.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of controlling illegal drug trafficking into India. Cocaine is often dubbed a party drug, and its presence in India poses significant risks to public safety and health.

