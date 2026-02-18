Brazilian National Caught With Rs 24 Crore Cocaine at Bengaluru Airport

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made a significant drug bust, arresting a Brazilian national at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday. Authorities found cocaine worth approximately Rs 24 crore, hidden in clothing inside four handbags, according to an NCB statement released on Wednesday.

The suspect had traveled from Sao Paulo, Brazil, with a layover in Doha before reaching Bengaluru. The seized cocaine reportedly weighed 4.77 kg, marking this as a major haul by the federal anti-narcotics agency.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of controlling illegal drug trafficking into India. Cocaine is often dubbed a party drug, and its presence in India poses significant risks to public safety and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)