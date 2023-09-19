UP govt to provide cyber security training to Transport Corporation employees

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is organising a two-day hybrid mode-based cyber security training programme for their employees to protect the bus ticketing system from hackers and cyber fraud. This training workshop is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 22 at the headquarters of the UPSRTC and will be conducted by Innovader Infotech Private Limited, the executing agency for Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Ltd (UPDESCO).

According to officials, various government and private institutions in the state are actively engaged in conducting comprehensive cyber security audits to assess the level of cyber security and provide the right direction. Earlier this year, a foreign cyber hacker targeted the UPSRTC website in which the data of several individuals were compromised. To prevent such incidents in the future and equip employees and officials with the knowledge and tools to address cyber threats effectively, this workshop will be conducted.

While the workshop will be held at the UPSRTC headquarters, officials from all districts of the state will also be able to participate through video conferencing. Apart from cybersecurity, this workshop will also provide information about the operation of all IT infrastructure applications and online portals under the ticketing system, said officials. (ANI)

