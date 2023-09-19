Left Menu

UP govt to provide cyber security training to Transport Corporation employees

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is organising a two-day hybrid mode-based cyber security training programme for their employees to protect the bus ticketing system from hackers and cyber fraud.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:15 IST
UP govt to provide cyber security training to Transport Corporation employees
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is organising a two-day hybrid mode-based cyber security training programme for their employees to protect the bus ticketing system from hackers and cyber fraud. This training workshop is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 22 at the headquarters of the UPSRTC and will be conducted by Innovader Infotech Private Limited, the executing agency for Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Ltd (UPDESCO).

According to officials, various government and private institutions in the state are actively engaged in conducting comprehensive cyber security audits to assess the level of cyber security and provide the right direction. Earlier this year, a foreign cyber hacker targeted the UPSRTC website in which the data of several individuals were compromised. To prevent such incidents in the future and equip employees and officials with the knowledge and tools to address cyber threats effectively, this workshop will be conducted.

While the workshop will be held at the UPSRTC headquarters, officials from all districts of the state will also be able to participate through video conferencing. Apart from cybersecurity, this workshop will also provide information about the operation of all IT infrastructure applications and online portals under the ticketing system, said officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023