Canadian union Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Ford

Canadian union Unifor said on Tuesday evening that it had reached a tentative agreement with Ford Motor.

Unifor, which represents about 5,600 Canadian auto workers, were threatening to go on strike at all three of Ford's plants in the country if a deal was not reached by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday (0359 GMT on Wednesday).

