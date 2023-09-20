Left Menu

Ford avoids Canadian auto strike with union deal

Unifor's talks with the Detroit Three automakers in Canada are separate from the UAW's coordinated U.S. action that led to about 12,700 workers going on strike last week against one assembly plant at each of the Detroit Three automakers. The U.S. strikes have halted production at plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri that produce the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado, alongside other popular models.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2023 07:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 07:11 IST
Ford avoids Canadian auto strike with union deal

The U.S. auto sector avoided more pain as Ford late on Tuesday reached a tentative deal with a Canadian union even as the Detroit Three automakers face the possible escalation of separate coordinated U.S. strikes by the United Auto Workers union.

Unifor, which represents about 5,600 Canadian auto workers, were threatening to go on strike at all three of Ford's plants in the country if a deal was not reached by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday (0359 GMT on Wednesday). "We leveraged our union's most powerful weapon: the right to strike," Unifor said of the tentative deal in a statement. "The gains achieved were hard fought for over weeks of negotiation."

The agreement remains subject to ratification by Unifor members, Ford's Canada unit said in a statement, adding it would not disclose details of the tentative deal. Unifor had sought improved wages and pensions, as well as support in the transition to electric vehicles and additional investment commitments by Ford.

Unifor will now turn to getting deals with General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis, whose deadlines had been extended while the Ford talks proceeded. Unifor's talks with the Detroit Three automakers in Canada are separate from the UAW's coordinated U.S. action that led to about 12,700 workers going on strike last week against one assembly plant at each of the Detroit Three automakers.

The U.S. strikes have halted production at plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri that produce the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado, alongside other popular models. The UAW has said it will announce strikes against more U.S. plants on Friday if no serious progress is made in talks with automakers.

Analysts expect plants that build more profitable pickup trucks like Ford's F-150, GM's Chevy Silverado and Stellantis's Ram to be the next strike targets if the walkout continues. The UAW and companies disagree over pay and benefits for workers. The three automakers have proposed 20% raises over the 4-1/2 year term of their proposed deals, though that is only half of what the UAW is demanding through 2027.

Besides higher wages, the UAW is also demanding shorter work weeks, restoration of defined benefit pensions and stronger job security as automakers make the shift to EVs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franchises

Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franch...

 India
2
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
3
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global
4
Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023