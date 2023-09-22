Left Menu

J-K: Northern Army commander visits forward areas in Kupwara

LtGenUpendraDwivedi, ArmyCdrNC visited frontline units along the Line of Control in Tangdhar and a Rashtriya Rifles formation in Anantnag to review Counter Infiltration Grid and operational preparedness. Lt Gen Dwivedi interacted with the troops and felicitated them for maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in active counter-infiltration operations, the Army said.

Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara and reviewed the counter-infiltration grid and the operational preparedness of the forces.

Apart from the frontline units in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara, Lt Gen Dwivedi also visited a Rashtriya Rifles formation in south Kashmir's Anantnag. "#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC visited frontline units along the Line of Control in #Tangdhar and a #Rashtriya Rifles formation in #Anantnag to review Counter Infiltration Grid and operational preparedness. He was briefed on automation of Intelligence and Engagement Matrix," the Army's Northern Command wrote on 'X'. Lt Gen Dwivedi interacted with the troops and felicitated them for maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in active counter-infiltration operations, the Army said.

