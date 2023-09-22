International seminar showcases India's leadership in digital public infrastructure

The Ministry of Finance, Government of India in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Asia and Pacific Department (APD) on Friday organized an international seminar titled 'Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI): Enabler for Financial Inclusion & Productivity Gains' in New Delhi. "The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Asia and Pacific Department (APD), with support from the IMF South Asia Regional Training and Technical Assistance Centre (SARTTAC) hosted the International Seminar on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI): Enabler for Financial Inclusion & Productivity Gains in New Delhi today." read the Ministry of Finance release.

"The hybrid event saw addresses from Secretary (Economic Affairs), Ministry of Finance, Government of India; Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India; senior experts from the IMF and World Bank joining in-person and representatives from over 100 countries across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East joining virtually. This seminar served as a platform for fostering peer learning, sharing global best practices, and promoting collaboration to harness the potential of Digital Public Infrastructure in advancing financial inclusion and productivity, " added the release. "The International Monetary Fund (IMF) presented a comprehensive overview of India's remarkable journey in developing the India Stack as a world-class Digital Public Infrastructure which has not only transformed the digital landscape in India but also offers powerful lessons for digital transformation worldwide. The IMF's Paper "Stacking up the Benefits: Lessons from India's Digital Journey" particularly commended India's Direct Benefit Transfer mechanism for effectively reaching over 87% of poor households during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting India's ability to deliver essential services through digital means," stated the release.

"World Bank presented the G20 Policy Recommendations for Advancing Financial Inclusion & Productivity Gains through Digital Public Infrastructure in the Seminar. These recommendations were recently endorsed by the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. These recommendations provide actionable insights and customizable strategies for countries to optimize the potential of DPIs in achieving financial inclusion and fostering economic growth," noted the release. "Ajay Seth, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, shared insights from India's digital journey and underscored the critical role of Digital Public Infrastructure in bridging the digital and financial inclusion divides as simple, scalable, and sustainable solutions that can effectively reach the last mile, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age." further noted the release.

Chief Economic Advisor discussed the way ahead for developing DPI through Knowledge Sharing, Capacity Building and Cross-Border Linkage of DPIs. The seminar also witnessed discussions between industry experts, Nithin Kamath, Chief Executive Officer, Zerodha and Pramod Varma, Chief Technology Officer, EkStep Foundation. Their insights shed light on the path to innovation, competition, and financial inclusion through the adoption of DPIs.

The International Seminar on Digital Public Infrastructure showcased India's leadership in the field of digital public infrastructure and its commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth. The event served as a platform for international collaboration and knowledge sharing, furthering the global agenda of harnessing DPIs for sustainable development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)