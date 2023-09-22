DSIR achieves progress in special campaign for efficiency and cleanliness

The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) has made substantial strides in reducing pending matters and enhancing cleanliness in its operations as part of the Special Campaign 2.0, spanning from December 2022 to July 2023. This campaign, which targeted issues like Member of Parliament (MP) references, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) references, Inter-Ministerial Consultation (IMC) references, and public grievances, saw remarkable progress, read the Ministry of Science and Technology press release.

Under the guidance of the Director General Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (DG CSIR) and Secretary of DSIR, along with the vigilant supervision of the Joint Secretary of DSIR, who also serves as the Nodal Officer for the Swachhata (cleanliness) campaign, DSIR and its CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) including Central Electronics Limited (CEL), National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), and Autonomous Body, CSIR, have made notable achievements during the campaign, read the release. Some key highlights of the Special Campaign 2.0 include the disposal of 587 files, the organisation of six cleanliness drives, the resolution of 620 public grievances, and the generation of Rs 44,128 from waste disposal.

Additionally, 10 IMC references (cabinet proposals) and 13 PMO references were addressed as part of this campaign, read the release. This success has bolstered DSIR's commitment to reducing pending matters and maintaining cleanliness across its premises and those of its CPSEs and Autonomous Body.

To further build upon these achievements, DSIR, along with CEL, NRDC, and Autonomous Body, CSIR, will launch Special Campaign 3.0 from October 2 to 31, read the release. This campaign will aim to enhance cleanliness and expedite the disposal of pending references, continuing the mission for efficiency and cleanliness. (ANI)

