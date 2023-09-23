Left Menu

Ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal pleads guilty to lying about payment from source

Former senior FBI agent Charles McGonigal pleaded guilty on Friday to concealing $225,000 in cash payments from a former Albanian intelligence officer who became a source in an FBI investigation.

