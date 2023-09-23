Ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal pleads guilty to lying about payment from source
Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2023 01:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 01:15 IST
Former senior FBI agent Charles McGonigal pleaded guilty on Friday to concealing $225,000 in cash payments from a former Albanian intelligence officer who became a source in an FBI investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
