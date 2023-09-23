EU trade chief says 'no intention' to decouple from China
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-09-2023 07:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 07:02 IST
- Country:
- China
The European Union has no intention to decouple from China but needs to protect itself in situations when its openness is abused, the bloc's Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday.
The bloc posted record bilateral trade with China last year, but it is "very unbalanced", he said in a speech at the annual Bund Summit conference in Shanghai, citing a trade deficit of almost 400 billion euros.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Union
- China
- Bund Summit
- Shanghai
- Valdis Dombrovskis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China to 'firmly support' the central role of the United Nations
Schools, subways disrupted as storm batters China's south
China ambassador to US met with Council on Foreign Relations president -Chinese embassy
Ten workers killed in gas accident in China's Inner Mongolia region
Venezuela's Maduro to visit China to re-engage amid China-West tensions