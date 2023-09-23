Despite surge in vehicle registration, Tripura witnesses 50 per cent drop in road accidents

Despite registering vehicle growth of 20 per cent in the state, the road accident cases in Tripura have been reduced by around 50 per cent within a month, officials said on Friday. As per Tripura police, in an impressive feat of public safety and law enforcement, road accident fatalities, and injuries have also been reduced by 65 per cent and 50 per cent respectively.

"The remarkable reduction in road accidents and their associated casualties becomes even more commendable when compared to the average monthly statistics over the past three and a half years. This achievement is particularly significant given the backdrop of a 20 per cent increase in the number of vehicles on the road during the same period," Tripura Police said in a statement. This comes after a special drive to identify and address accident 'black spots' across the state.

"Simultaneously, extensive awareness campaigns were organized in collaboration with various stakeholders, including the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Public Works Department (PWD), Health Department, Transport Department, Social Welfare Department, and District administrations," the statement said. Amitabh Ranjan, Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) said that earlier, state Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a special drive by Tripura Police in curbing the road accident cases and from August 19, we started at all the sensitive areas of "Accident Black Spot".

"The interesting point is, in all points, the figures have been half in comparison to the previous three and half years as the numbers of new vehicles have increased by 20 per cent," he said. The top police officer added that as per the instruction of Chief Minister, the police will continue this drive for another two months. (ANI)

