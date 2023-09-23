"Tomorrow another golden chapter is going to be added": UP CM lauds PM Modi ahead of his Varanasi tour

A day ahead of his visit to Varanasi, to lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended a welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that tomorrow another golden chapter is going to be added in Kashi. Taking to the social media platform, X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Tomorrow another golden chapter is going to be added in the journey of Baba Shri Vishwanath ji's holy city Kashi. Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will lay the foundation stone of 'International Cricket Stadium' costing approximately Rs 451 crores in Varanasi tomorrow."

"Apart from this, Kashi MP will also inaugurate 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools at a cost of approximately ₹ 1,115 crore by participating in the closing and prize distribution ceremony of the Cultural Mahotsav 2023. Your hearty congratulations Prime Minister!" Yogi said in the social media post in Hindi. PM Modi will visit Varanasi on Saturday. At around 1:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi.

Later, he will reach Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and will participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023. According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also dedicate to Nation 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya built across Uttar Pradesh, during the programme.

The international cricket stadium in Varanasi will be a step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision to develop modern world-class sports infrastructure. The modern international cricket stadium, to be built in Ganjari, Rajatalab, Varanasi will be developed in more than 30 acre area, at a cost of about Rs 450 crores.

The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped shaped floodlights, ghat steps-based seating, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade. The stadium will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators. (ANI)

