TN CM issues orders allowing LT consumers to modify power load based on consumption pattern

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday issued orders to modify the electricity load based on the seasonal demand of Low Tension industries aimed at benefitting the micro, small, and medium enterprises operating in the state. Stalin urged the department officials to take the necessary measures based on the requests put forth by the industry and textile sectors. Accordingly, an official release said Low Tension consumers (Tariff IIIB) are hereby allowed to modify the electrical load based on the demand and there is no charge to avail the service. ''Industries are allowed to utilize the scheme four times a year'' the release said. Similarly, the government said a 15 per cent capital subsidy would be provided for the generation of solar power rooftops. It also decided to seek the opinion of Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission to revise the tariff for those small and medium enterprises consuming less than 12 KW from IIIB to IIA1. The government recalled an announcement made in 2022 towards the reduction in peak hour electricity charges for micro, small, and medium enterprises operating in the state to 15 per cent from the earlier 25 per cent. The decision to reduce the power tariff comes in the backdrop of the Associations highlighting the need to decrease the tariff charged for High Tension and Low Tension consumers.

