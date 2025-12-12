Tamil Nadu Battles Mekedatu Dam Decision

The Tamil Nadu government is pressing its case against the construction of the Mekedatu dam in Karnataka, filing a review petition with the Supreme Court. Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan emphasized the project's potential threat to Tamil Nadu's interests.

On December 9, the state made a detailed submission to the Central Water Commission, outlining the detrimental impact the proposed reservoir project would have on Tamil Nadu and critiquing it for violating a Supreme Court order.

Under Chief Minister M K Stalin's directive and legal counsel, the state submitted a review petition by December 11 to challenge the Supreme Court decision, which had previously dismissed Tamil Nadu's plea against the reservoir, citing the premature status of the Detailed Project Report.

(With inputs from agencies.)