Andhra: Dalit union leaders, activists protest against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

Dalit union leaders, activists and supporters organized a rally on Saturday in Amadalavalasa town of Srikakulam district against the "illegal" arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. They paid floral tributes to the statue of B R Ambedkar at the RTC complex and then took out a rally.

The rally was marked by the presence of TDP leaders Ramu and Ramesh and former MLC Pramakatla Vishwaprasad. As per the reports, the protestors at the rally raised slogans against the present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and slogans to save democracy.

Earlier, on Friday, TDP MLAs held a protest for the second consecutive day against the "illegal" arrest of the TDP chief with members of the party expressing their concerns over a "conspiracy" to kill the TDP chief. Visuals from outside the Assembly showed TDP MLAs and workers protesting and raising slogans of 'We Want Justice'.

Former YSRCP MLA Undavalli Sridevi also joined the protest and said that the procedure to arrest Chandrababu Naidu was not correct and that he is being suppressed mentally as well as physically in prison. "...The procedure of arrest was not correct and we are going to protest against it...Chandrababu Naidu has been illegally arrested and kept in Rajahmundry Central jail. We came to know that a person (in the same jail) died of dengue fever which is a severe disease as it causes internal bleeding and the patient can go into comma...." said Undavalli Sridevi.

Speaking to ANI, Sridevi said they were concerned about the health of Naidu even though prison authorities have stated there was no mosquito breeding in the jail. "We are asking for the immediate release of Chandrababu Naidu as we are worried about his health," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)