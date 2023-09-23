First Red Cross aid convoy bound for Karabakh since offensive reaches border -Reuters witness

An aid convoy of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) bound for Nagorno-Karabakh was seen at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on Saturday for the first time since Baku seized the breakaway region in a lightning offensive.

Ethnic Armenians living in Karabakh have told Reuters that they are essentially besieged in the region, with little food, electricity or fuel, and have called on big powers to help them.

Russia has also sent aid. Earlier, Moscow said Armenian fighters in Karabakh had started to give up arms after Azerbaijan seized control of the region during the week in a lightning offensive.

