Budget for child welfare increased from Rs 60 crores to Rs 1,472 crores: Smriti Irani highlights govt initiatives

Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Saturday highlighted the robust initiatives undertaken by the Central government and said that the budget for child welfare has been increased from Rs 60 crores in 2009-10 to Rs 1,472 crores just in the last year. The union minister, who was addressing the National Annual Stakeholders Consultation on Child Protection today, highlighted the robust initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi Government to ensure the well-being of our children through stronger legal support, improved healthcare and nutrition and quality education.

She said that the budget allocated to the Ministry of Child and Women has increased from Rs 60 crores in 2009-10 to Rs 1472 crores just as of last year for child welfare. "I'm hoping that here as we stand, especially as women legislators proudly after the passage of the 33 per cent reservation bill and I look forward to that young girl who is right now in need of care at some institution and who can be a leader of tomorrow only if all of you step up," she said.

Addressing the gathering, Supreme Court Judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat said that he wants to highlight that institutions like juvenile justice boards, child welfare committees or other such institutions, are running below their strength. Justice S Ravindra Bhat urged to identify barriers to equitable and timely justice for children and establish closer coordination among different stakeholders, improving the capabilities of stakeholders as well as implementing models of diversion and child-friendly procedures.

Supreme Court of India has organised two-day National Annual Stakeholders Consultations on Child Protection. The Supreme Court Committee on Juvenile Justice and Child Welfare, in partnership with UNICEF India is organizing a two-day national consultation on best practices followed in states and the way forward to further strengthen justice systems for children in conflict with the law, on 23rd and 24th September, 2023 at the Supreme Court in the national capital.

Cynthia McCaffrey, Representative of UNICEF India among other dignitaries was part of the event. Key stakeholders from the Government of India, law enforcement agencies, senior members of the judiciary, state governments and civil society will draw from their collective experience gained in their respective fields to discuss the prevention of juvenile crime, restorative justice and alternatives to detention during this consultation.

The consultation will close on Sunday with reflections from the Government of India, the Supreme Court, National Council for the Protection of Child Rights. As part of its continued commitment towards children, the apex court has been conducting these National Stakeholder Consultations on an annual basis, bringing partners from the Ministry of Women and Child Development and other relevant Government sectors, the National and State Commissions for the Protection of Children's Rights, law enforcement, civil society organizations, child and adolescent voices and others to bring momentum, attention, oversight and direction to priority areas related to the protection of children in India.

This year marks the eighth Round of National Consultation Under the aegis of the Juvenile Justice and Child Welfare Committee of the Supreme Court of India. The focus of this year's consultation is on Children in Conflict with Law: Prevention, Restorative Justice, Diversion and Alternatives to Detention. These consultations are done through a decentralized approach with states and regions conferring on key issues and then informing a National Consultation. The Supreme Court of India continues to collaborate with the government and key stakeholders at the national and state levels to build and strengthen adequate structures, systems, and capacities for the effective implementation of relevant national and international legislation related to the protection of children. (ANI)

