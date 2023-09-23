Farmer killed in Buldhana in leopard attack
PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 23-09-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 21:57 IST
A 38-year-old farmer was killed on Saturday in a leopard attack in Buldhana district in Maharashtra, a forest official said.
The incident took place in Devhari village at 3:30pm when Sunil Zhine was working in his field, Range Forest Officer Chetan Rathod said.
''The body was sent for post mortem to Buldhana general hospital. A panchnama was conducted of the spot. The deceased's kin will get Rs 25 lakh as compensation,'' Rathod informed.
