Farmer killed in Buldhana in leopard attack

PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 23-09-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old farmer was killed on Saturday in a leopard attack in Buldhana district in Maharashtra, a forest official said.

The incident took place in Devhari village at 3:30pm when Sunil Zhine was working in his field, Range Forest Officer Chetan Rathod said.

''The body was sent for post mortem to Buldhana general hospital. A panchnama was conducted of the spot. The deceased's kin will get Rs 25 lakh as compensation,'' Rathod informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

