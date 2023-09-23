All District Magistrates must submit investment-related reports to CM's Office within month: UP CM

As part of the preparations for Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a directive to all District Magistrates (DMs) in the state, requiring them to submit investment-related reports within a month, said an official statement for UP government on Saturday. He has also instructed all the District Magistrates and Divisional Commissioners to hold investment-focused review meetings and fix accountability at every level so that a greater number of investment projects can be implemented through GBC, added the statement.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh (UP) garnered investment proposals exceeding Rs 36 lakh crore during GIS-23. Throughout this period, investors expressed keen interest in investing in all 75 districts of the state. In a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister has directed all District Magistrates and Divisional Commissioners to focus on providing land through land banks for investors. He emphasised the need to make GBC as grand as GIS-23 and instructed to work with utmost transparency and end the pendency at the earliest, mentined the official statement.

The Chief Minister stated that the current environment in the state is the best for investments. Even smaller districts like Mirzapur, Kasganj, Maharajganj, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Balrampur, Hathras, Ayodhya, Gonda, Barabanki, and Sultanpur have received big investment proposals. Therefore, the Chief Minister encouraged interactions with all small and big investors at the tehsil level to encourage them for investments, as it is a significant means for employment in the state. Keeping this in mind, CM Yogi instructed officials to hold one-on-one meetings with all investors and remove any issues or investment barriers. Additionally, all District Magistrates have been instructed to submit investment-related reports to the Chief Minister's Office within a month. The Chief Minister stated that he would personally review the report. During this process, the CM also stressed taking strict action in cases of negligence, read the official statement from the UP government.

During the meeting, officials presented a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding Section 80 (conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural land), which showed a rapid increase in applications to convert agricultural land to non-agricultural land after GIS-23. So far, 42,706 applications have been received from various districts of the state. Out of these, 85 percent of the total applications have been processed, accounting for 36,327. Currently, there are 6,388 pending applications. Among these, 1,224 pending applications fall within the 45-day time limit, while 5,121 pending applications are beyond the time limit, as mentioned in the UP government statement.

Similarly, investors have submitted 1,017 application letters through Nivesh Mitra portal. Out of these, 89 percent of the total applications have been processed, accounting for 904 applications. There are 113 pending applications, with 104 of them falling within the time limit, and 9 pending applications are beyond the time limit. Of these, two applications are pending in Kushinagar, one each in Bahraich, Barabanki, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, and Sitapur. In response, the Chief Minister has directed officials to expedite the processing of pending cases based on priority. (ANI)

