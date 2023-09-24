PM Modi to address 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha' in Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha on September 25 in the Dadiya village in Jaipur. The 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' was launched by the BJP earlier this month in Jaipur.

The Yatra aimed to reach 200 assembly constituencies in the state and cover over 9000 km, thus reaching out to over 1 crore people in the state, with the BJP eyeing the state assembly polls. The assembly election in Rajasthan is due later this year.

PM Modi earlier today arrived in his parliamentary constituency, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and laid the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. PM Modi greeted people as he reached the venue of the event in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion. Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Rajeev Shukla, and BCCI Vice-President were among those present.

The international cricket stadium in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh will be a step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision to develop modern world-class sports infrastructure. The modern international cricket stadium will be developed in an area of more than 30 acres at a cost of about Rs 450 crore. The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped floodlights, ghat steps-based seating, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade. The stadium will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

He also conveyed his wishes while addressing a gathering after he laid the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. "Asian Games will begin from today. I send my good wishes to all the athletes participating in the Games. The success India is witnessing in sports is evidence of the change in outlook towards sports. The government is helping sportspersons at every level; TOPS is one such scheme of the government," PM Modi said. (ANI)

