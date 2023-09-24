India’s G20 Presidency provided opportunity to showcase development undertaken: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the recently concluded G20 Summit was an opportunity to showcase the development of the country to the whole world. The mega G20 Summit was held at Bharat Mandapam on September 9 and 10 in the national capital.

He also underlined the Government's commitment to improving the ease of doing business in India, making it easier to start and run businesses. While addressing the Bada Business 'Entrepreneurs Launchpad' event held today in New Delhi, he highlighted the success of the Startup India initiative as the nation has witnessed remarkable growth from 450 startups in 2016 to over 1 lakh today, making India the world's third-largest startup ecosystem.

Goyal delivered a motivating address at the event and shared insights from his own entrepreneurial journey and the challenges he encountered along the way. The Minister encouraged all participants to dream big, be resilient, and contribute to India's progress. He expressed his best wishes for their success, envisioning a brighter future for India. Highlighting the global recognition achieved during India's Presidency of the G20, Goyal emphasized how it provided an opportunity to showcase the development undertaken in the nation under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the world.

He stressed upon the need to achieve ambitious targets, fostering self-respect and a prosperous future through hard work and dedication. The Minister acknowledged the aspirational nature of India's youth, which is eager for rapid development. He emphasized the crucial role of the country's youth as the foundation for India's development in the "Amrit Kaal."

"With India's average age being less than 30 years and demographic dividend continuing for the next three decades, he expressed confidence that by 2047, India's economy would experience exponential growth. The world is increasingly attracted to opportunities available in India and its diversity and economic growth," he said. He also emphasized that Indian STEM graduates are a global attraction.

Highlighting India's shift away from a 'colonial mindset', he cited various projects like Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, Kartavya Path and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya as signs of this transformative change. "The government is committed to improving the lives of all 140 crore Indians through welfare measures such as power connection, digital connectivity, cooking gas access, piped water supply, and advancements in health and education, all under the leadership of the Prime Minister," he added.

Goyal urged all citizens to work with a sense of duty and dedication toward the nation's development. (ANI)

