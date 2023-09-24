"Women's empowerment is inseparable part of Indian culture": Rajnath Singh on passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was brought and passed in the Parliament because women's empowerment is an inseparable part of Indian culture. The Defence Minister was addressing the release ceremony of the book 'Main Ramvanshi Hoon' in the national capital.

He said that there are many examples found in our ancient history, which state that women have been treated equally. "That's why we passed the bill (the Women's Reservation Bill)...This is because women's empowerment is an inseparable part of Indian culture," Singh said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken many steps for women's empowerment.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies, cleared its final legislative hurdle at the Rajya Sabha on Thursday with 214 members voting in support and none against. Earlier on Wednesday, the Bill got the nod of the Lok Sabha as it was passed with a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just 2 against.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi while addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan event held at Sampurnanand Maidan in Varanasi said that the power of the mothers and sisters is his biggest security shield adding that opposition parties of the country are trembling with fear over the empowerment of mothers and sisters occurring under the tenure of BJP. On the occasion, PM Modi confronted the opposition pointing out their delay in passing this bill, which had been pending for three decades. He remarked that current political parties are unsettled due to the united might of mothers and sisters.

PM Modi emphasised that women's leadership can serve as a contemporary model for the entire world. "We are the people who worship Mother Parvati and Ganga before Mahadev. Our Kashi is the birthplace of a heroine like Rani Laxmibai. From freedom fighters like Lakshmi Bai to the women scientists who spearheaded Mission Chandrayaan, we have consistently showcased the influential role of women's leadership throughout history," he said. (ANI)

