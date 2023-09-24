Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on girl student’s scooter in Jaipur

"Empower women like Mimansha Upadhyay, and they'll lead our country to a brighter future," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 06:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 06:33 IST
Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on girl student’s scooter in Jaipur
Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on scooty driven by college student in Jaipur (Photo credit/Rahul Gandhi 'X' handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprise move, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen riding pillion on a scooty driven by a college student on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi who was on a day-long visit to Jaipur, distributed two-wheelers to meritorious girl students at Maharani College.

The Wayanad MP shared a few snaps of his interaction with some of the girl students on X. "Empower women like Mimansha Upadhyay, and they'll lead our country to a brighter future," he wrote. The Congress handle shared the video of Rahul Gandhi's brief scooter ride with the caption "Jannayak in Rajasthan" in Hindi.

The Congress leader arrived at the Jaipur airport on a routine flight and was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior party leaders. The assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

Gandhi on Friday evening met Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali at his residence in Delhi after derogatory remarks were made against the latter in the Lok Sabha by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. Speaking with the reporters after meeting the BSP MP, Rahul said, "Shop of love in the market of hate (Nafrat ke Bazaar mein Mohabbat ki Dukan).' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023