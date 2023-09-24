Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Girl dies after two-storey building collapses in Loni; police suspect cylinder blast

Vivek Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) said, "Information was recieved that a two-storeyed building collapsed and several people are feared to be trapped under the debris."

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One girl died after a two-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Loni, police said on Saturday. As per the police, the incident occurred in the Roop Nagar area under the limits of the Loni police station.

Vivek Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) said, "Information was recieved that a two-storeyed building collapsed and several people are feared to be trapped under the debris." He said that immediately, a team of police along with officials of the fire department reached the spot and rescued seven people.

"Out of the people rescued, one girl, whose condition was critical, died during treatment," the police officer said, adding that the rescue operation has been called off. On the reason for the building collapse, Kumar said that as per locals, they heard a loud sound which could have been a cylinder blast.

A field unit team is collecting evidence and an investigation into this matter is underway, he said. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

