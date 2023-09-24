Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders hold candle march against Chandrababu's arrest in Visakhapatnam

Telugu Desam Party leaders on Saturday held a candle march here in the district party office to protest against the arrest of their leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged multi-crore scam.  

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 06:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 06:38 IST
Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders hold candle march against Chandrababu's arrest in Visakhapatnam
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu Desam Party leaders on Saturday held a candle march here in the district party office to protest against the arrest of their leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged multi-crore scam. The TDP leaders raised slogans against the state government and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Former MLA and TDP Parliamentary in-charge Palla Srinivasa Rao, Palla Srinivasa Rao, state party Polit Bureau member Anitha Vangalapudi, and senior party leaders were among those present during the demonstration. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department chief N Sanjay on Sunday said that Chandrababu Naidu was the prime conspirator in the AP Skill development scam adding that the TDP leader in his capacity had orchestrated the whole idea of corruption during his tenure as Chief Minister.

The agency officials also claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the state government in excess of Rs 300 crore. On Friday, TDP MLAs held a protest for the second consecutive day against the "illegal" arrest of the TDP chief with members of the party expressing their concerns over a "conspiracy" to kill the TDP chief.

Visuals from outside the Assembly showed TDP MLAs and workers protesting and raising slogans of 'We Want Justice'. Former YSRCP MLA Undavalli Sridevi also joined the protest and said that the procedure to arrest Chandrababu Naidu was not correct and that he is being suppressed mentally as well as physically in prison.

"...The procedure of arrest was not correct and we are going to protest against it...Chandrababu Naidu has been illegally arrested and kept in Rajahmundry Central jail. We came to know that a person (in the same jail) died of dengue fever which is a severe disease as it causes internal bleeding and the patient can go into comma...." said Undavalli Sridevi. Speaking to ANI, Sridevi said they were concerned about the health of Naidu even though prison authorities have stated there was no mosquito breeding in the jail.

"We are asking for the immediate release of Chandrababu Naidu as we are worried about his health," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023