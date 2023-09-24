Left Menu

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles death of director KG George

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his condolences on the death of director KG George.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 14:16 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday expressed his condolences on the death of director KG George. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that the death of KG George is an irreparable loss to the Malayalam film industry.

Director KG George, 78 years passed away at the Signature Age of Care geriatric centre, Kakkanad today morning. He had been in respite care at a nursing home for the past five years following a stroke and his health has been deteriorating last two months. George's body is kept in cold storage in Thammanam.

It is suggested that the funeral may take place on Tuesday after his relatives from Goa and Doha arrive. KG George was a filmmaker who won hearts by dealing with socially responsible issues. His unique method was to analyze the structure of society and the structure of individual minds.

KG George made interventions that blurred the distinction between artistic cinema and commercial cinema. That in turn raised the quality and enjoyment level of the movie remarkably. His first film 'Swapnadanam' won the National Award for Best Film in 1976.

Major movies are Yavanika, Kolangal, Panchavadi palam, Mannu, Lekhayude maranam oru Flash Back, Adaminte variyellu, ullakadal and irakal. He was a member of national and state award selection committees. (ANI)

