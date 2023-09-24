Left Menu

Couple dies by suicide after rape of wife in UP's Basti, two arrested

A man and his wife ended their lives by consuming poison hours after the latter was gang-raped at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Basti. 

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 14:28 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
A man and his wife ended their lives by consuming poison hours after the latter was gang-raped at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Basti, police said on Saturday. Two persons have been arrested in connection to the incident, they said.

SP Gopal Choudhary said, "After the death of the couple, their relatives approached the police and lodged a complaint at Basantwara police station alleging that the woman was gang-raped by two men." Following the complaint, a police team was formed and both the accused were arrested. One of the accused is minor, he said.

"We received information that a man and his wife tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. Locals took them to hospital. The husband died on the way to the hospital, while the woman was referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for better treatment, where she died," SP Choudhary added. "Before allegedly committing suicide, the couple recorded a video in which they mentioned the names of the accused," he added.

Officials said that the deceased's children told them that when they were getting ready to go to school on Friday morning, their parents told them that they had consumed poison and were going to die. Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

