Asian Games Medal Tally - Day 1

Asian Games Medals Tally after Day 1 on Sunday, September 24 Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 20 7 3 30 2 South Korea 5 4 5 14 3 Japan 2 7 5 14 4 Hong Kong 2 0 5 7 5 Uzbekistan 1 3 3 7 6 Taipei 1 1 2 4 7 India 0 3 2 5 8 Indonesia 0 1 3 4 9 Mongolia 0 1 2 3 10 Iran 0 1 1 2 10 Kazakhstan 0 1 1 2 10 UAE 0 1 1 2 13 Brunei 0 1 0 1 14 Vietnam 0 0 2 2 15 Macau 0 0 1 1 15 North Korea 0 0 1 1 15 Philippines 0 0 1 1 15 Thailand 0 0 1 1 AYG TAP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)