J-K: Terror module busted in Kulgam, five LeT terrorists held 

In a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a terror module was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district with the arrest of five terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, an official statement said on Sunday. 

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 20:38 IST
Terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam with arrest of five LeT terrorists (Photo- J-K police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a terror module was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district with the arrest of five terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, an official statement said on Sunday. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition including two pistols, three Hand Granedes, one UBGL, two pistol magezines, 12 poistol rounds, and 21 AK-47 rounds was recovered from their posession, the statement added.

As per the statement, the arrested terrorists were identified as Aadil Hussain Wani, Suhail Ahmad Dar, Aitmad Ahmad Laway, Mehraj Ahmad Lone and Sabzar Ahmad Khaar. A case has been registered in this regard under the under relevant sections of law.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

Earlier in August, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with 26 Assam Rifles and 3rd BN CRPF busted a terror module in North Kashmir's Bandipora and successfully foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terror handlers in reviving the terrorists in the district. (ANI)

