UP CM Yogi presents trophy to winner of India MotoGP Bezzecchi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the final race of MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on Sunday and also presented the competition's trophy to the winner, Marco Bezzecchi. Prior to this, CM Yogi witnessed the thrilling moments of the MotoGP race when there was intense competition among the top riders to take the lead in the last lap.

Along with CM Yogi, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were present to watch the exciting match. It's noteworthy that MotoGP is being organized for the first time in India, and various races have been held as part of this event since September 22.

Earlier, CM Yogi had encouraged the organizers and stakeholders associated with Moto GP to organize such an international sport in India. CM Yogi arrived at the Buddh International Circuit from Gautam Buddha University to witness the main race and enjoyed the excitement of the last moments of the race. There was an intense competition between the top 2 riders, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, in the final lap.

Standing on the balcony of the VIP lounge on the second floor of the Buddh International Circuit's world-class track, amid the roar of powerful bikes, CM Yogi watched the thrilling final moments of this competition. Meanwhile, he was seen discussing the race with Hardeep Singh Puri. After the race ended, CM Yogi and Anurag Thakur presented trophies to the top 3 riders in the podium area. The winner's trophy was shaped like the map of India. After the trophy presentation, all three riders celebrated their victory in a traditional style with champagne.

Each lap provided an exciting competition between the drivers. Marco Bezzecchi, who secured the top spot during Saturday's qualifying session at the Buddh International Circuit, was declared the winner. Following him was Jorge Martin from Pramac, who had won the sprint race on Saturday. Meanwhile, Fabio Quartararo managed to get Yamaha to the podium despite facing challenges. However, championship leader Pecco Bagnaia, the Italian rider, was out of the Indian Grand Prix and slipped to fifth place.

Earlier, CM Yogi not only interacted with Haryana Textile Association and investors but also met with the delegation of farmers at the guest house of Gautam Buddha University in Gautam Buddha Nagar. During this, farmers and entrepreneurs presented their issues before the CM. The farmers' delegation expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the decision taken regarding the shoreland. The Chief Minister assured the farmers and entrepreneurs that any issue that comes before the government will be resolved on priority.

He emphasized that his government is always available for farmers and entrepreneurs and that they will not face any trouble. After this, CM also discussed the city's administration with district officials and gave necessary instructions. (ANI)

