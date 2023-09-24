Several injured as slab collapses in Gujarat's Rajkot 

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], September 24 (ANI): A slab collapsed in Gujarat's Rajkot on Sunday evening, said an official. Following the collapse rescue operation has been launched and for now 7-8 people have been rescued. According to Anand Patel, Municipal Commissioner, Rajkot, a slab covering a drain collapsed after a large number of people gathered on it following a celebratory event.

"7-8 people have been rescued so far, and they have been referred to civil hospital...further rescue operation is underway", says Anand Patel, Municipal Commissioner, Rajkot. Visuals from the spot showed rescue workers and fire brigade officials conducting rescue operations. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

