BRIEF-Regal Rexnord Corp Announces Definitive Agreement To Sell Its Industrial Motors & Generators Businesses To WEG

Regal Rexnord Corp: * REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS INDUSTRIAL MOTORS & GENERATORS BUSINESSES TO WEG

* REGAL REXNORD CORP: PROPOSED DEAL FOR CONSIDERATION OF US$400 MILLION. * REGAL REXNORD CORP- REMAIN ON TRACK TO REDUCE OUR NET LEVERAGE RATIO TO BELOW 2.5X BY 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

