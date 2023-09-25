IndianOil unveils India's first green hydrogen-run bus that emits just water

India's top oil firm IOC on Monday unveiled the nation's first green hydrogen-powered bus that emits just water as it takes the lead in bringing out unrivaled tools to replace fossil fuels.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will produce close to 75 kg of hydrogen by splitting water using electricity from renewable sources. This hydrogen will be used to power two buses which will ply across the national capital region for trial runs.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, flagging off the buses, said hydrogen will be India's transition fuel for moving away from fossil fuels.

IOC's R&D Centre at Faridabad is producing green hydrogen for the pilot run. Four cylinders with a capacity of 30 kg can run the buses for 350 km.

It takes 10-12 minutes for the four tanks to fill.

Hydrogen when burnt emits only water vapour as a by-product. With three times the energy density and the absence of harmful emissions, hydrogen shines as a cleaner, more efficient choice to meet the energy requirement.

As much as 50 units of renewable electricity and 9 kg of deionized water are needed for the production of one kilo of green hydrogen.

Hydrogen can be used as a fuel for fuel cells.

Puri said by the end of 2023, IOC will scale up the number of buses to 15.

IOC will undertake operational trials of 15 fuel cell buses powered by green hydrogen on the identified routes in Delhi, Haryana, and UP. Under this programme, the first set of 2 fuel cell buses was launched on Monday.

''Our government has ambitious plans on clean and green energy. India has taken many steps towards low carbon development- through emerging fuels like hydrogen and bio-fuels and shall account for 25 per cent of global incremental energy demand growth over the next two decades,'' Puri said.

Upon the launch of the two buses, a cumulative mileage of more than 3 lakh kilometers will be covered for long-term assessment of performance and durability of the new technology.

India has one of the largest synchronous grids in the world, capable of handling intermittent renewable energy and it has achieved 'One Nation-One Grid-One Frequency'.

''With the low cost solar, synchronous grid, large demand and engineering, India will be a global champion in production and exports of hydrogen and is set to emerge as the hub for green hydrogen,'' he said.

Puri said recently the world's first BS 6 (Stage II) Electrified Flex Fuel vehicle prototype was launched that encompasses both the flex fuel engine as well as an electric powertrain that offers higher use of ethanol combined with better fuel efficiencies.

Hydrogen is deemed as the fuel for the future with immense potential to help India meet its decarbonization targets. The global demand for hydrogen is expected to increase by four to seven times to 500-800 tonne by 2050.

Domestic demand is expected to increase by four times, from the current 6 tonne at present to 25-28 tonne by 2050.

Oil and gas PSUs shall produce around 1 million tonne per annum of green hydrogen by 2030.

''This green hydrogen-powered bus is going to transform the face of city transport in the country. I shall be closely monitoring the project and wish you all the very best for successfully executing this project of national importance,'' he added.

''The success of this project can catapult India from being a net importer of fossil energy to becoming a net exporter of clean hydrogen energy; and provide global leadership to other countries in terms of technology transfer while becoming a large green hydrogen producer and supplier of manufacturing parts.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)