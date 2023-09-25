Gujarat: PM Modi to inaugurate over Rs 5,000 cr development projects on Sep 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate development projects to the tune of Rs 5,206 crores at Chhota Udepur in Gujarat including village Wi-Fi facilities in 22 districts on Wednesday. The Gujarat government, in a statement on Monday, said PM Modi will visit Gujarat on September 27 and inaugurate projects worth Rs 4,505 crore under the Mission Schools of Excellence.

"During his visit, he will inaugurate and dedicate various development projects worth Rs 5,206 crore in Chhota Udepur district. Under the Mission Schools of Excellence project, development works worth Rs 4,505 crore will be inaugurated and dedicated by the Prime Minister," the statement read. Under this initiative, Rs 1,426 crore worth of new projects will be launched, and Rs 3,079 crore worth of completed projects will be inaugurated, which includes 9,088 new classrooms, 50,300 smart classrooms, 19,600 computer labs, upgradation of 12,622 classrooms and other facilities.

A new Navodaya Vidyalaya costing Rs 23 crore in Dahod and an FM Radio Studio costing Rs 10 crore will also be inaugurated. PM Modi will also inaugurate village Wi-Fi facilities that will benefit 20 lakh beneficiaries in 7,500 villages across 22 districts.

"Development projects worth Rs 277 crore under the Roads and Buildings Department, Rs 251 crore under the Urban Development Department, and Rs 80 crore under the Water Supply Department will also be inaugurated and dedicated," the statement added. (ANI)

