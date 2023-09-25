Nitin Gadkari calls upon all stakeholders to support Vehicle Scrapping policy

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari called upon all stakeholders to come forward and support the Vehicle Scrapping policy. Addressing a Stakeholder Consultation in New Delhi today he said it is a win-win situation for all.The Union Minister said the Ministry has undertaken multiple initiatives to build resilient demand for vehicles such as building a world-class network of Highways, Electrification of buses, and mandatory automated fitness testing of vehicles. He said the Auto OEMs should work towards increasing their production capacity and support the nation to become the largest auto industry in the world.

Shri Gadkari emphasized that since the Auto industry is the biggest beneficiary of this policy, they must come forward and support on 3 main pillars of more investment in setting up Automated Testing Stations (ATSs) and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs), more awareness amongst citizens about the policy benefits through their dealer network and a finalized discount % against certificate of deposit obtained by citizens on scrapping vehicles.

Secretary Shri Anurag Jain encouraged the auto industry to set up scrap centers and automated testing stations across the country. It was emphasized that Vehicle Scrapping Policy is expected to increase auto sales by about 8% and contribute about 0.5% to the country’s GDP and hence, Auto OEMs must extend unconstrained support to the policy.

This stakeholder consultation aimed to seek support from the automobile industry to expedite the implementation of vehicle scrapping policy in the form of investment in vehicle scrapping infrastructure of Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) and Automated Testing Stations (ATSs), generation of awareness among citizens and extension of discounts to vehicle owners for scrapping vehicles at RVSFs. Representatives from all major automotive OEMs (including Tata, Mahindra, Maruti, Kia, Hyundai, etc.), auto dealers and used car aggregators (including Car Dekho, Cars24) attended the event and shared their perspectives on the challenges and actions required to expedite implementation of the vehicle scrapping policy.

Additional Secretary Shri Mahmood Ahmed welcomed the dignitaries and industry participants and highlighted key benefits of V-VMP. This was followed by a presentation on status of V-VMP and support required from auto industry by Director Shri Paresh Goel.

SIAM also presented their views on the incentives for citizens through this policy and good inputs were provided by all other auto industry stakeholders.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) launched the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program (Vehicle Scrapping Policy) in 2021. This Policy is aimed at creating an ecosystem for phasing out old, unsafe, polluting vehicles and replacing them with newer, safer, and fuel-efficient vehicles.