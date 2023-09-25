Left Menu

Garuda Aerospace gets nod to offer drones under subsidy for TN's agricultural mechanisation scheme

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:32 IST
Garuda Aerospace gets nod to offer drones under subsidy for TN's agricultural mechanisation scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has received approval to offer drones under subsidy in Tamil Nadu through the state government's agricultural mechanisation scheme, a top official said on Monday.

As per the scheme, drones are given at subsidised prices to farmers for spraying pesticide and monitoring for pests and disease on crops.

''The subsidy granted under the Agricultural Mechanisation Scheme will enable higher adoption of technology and enhance crop production. We are grateful for this scheme and the subsidy and continue to keep our commitment to support and enable farmers to leverage technology and adopt modern agriculture practices,'' Garuda Aerospace founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said. The scheme aims to address the issue of labour shortage by providing drones to take over some of the work done by labourers. It therefore provides assistance to farmers for procuring agricultural machinery, with a 40-50 per cent subsidy on the cost of drones, he told PTI.

