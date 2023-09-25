Left Menu

MTNL to seek shareholders' nod to raise Rs 3,126 cr via bond

Loss-making state-owned telecom firm MTNL will seek shareholders approval to raise Rs 3,126 crore through debt bonds guaranteed by the government, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. The total Debt of MTNL was Rs 28,581 crore as of January, and the company is expected to post a net loss of Rs 2,808 crore for 2023-24, as per budget projection.

  • Country:
  • India

Loss-making state-owned telecom firm MTNL will seek shareholders' approval to raise Rs 3,126 crore through debt bonds guaranteed by the government, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. In 2022, the cabinet approved a second revival package for BSNL and MTNL amounting to Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

It provided financial support for capex, viability gap funding for rural landlines, financial support for de-stressing the balance sheet, settlement of AGR dues, and the merger of BBNL with BSNL, among others.

''...approval of the members be and is hereby accorded to authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to offer or invite or invite subscriptions for Government Guaranteed, Unsecured, Listed, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures in the nature of Bonds (NCDs), in one or more series or tranches, aggregating up to Rs 3,126 crore on Private Placement basis,'' the filing said. The total Debt of MTNL was Rs 28,581 crore as of January, and the company is expected to post a net loss of Rs 2,808 crore for 2023-24, as per budget projection.

