Jharia Master Plan: Number of fire sites in Jharia Coalfield fall to 27 from 77

The government of Monday said that under the Jharia Master Plan (JMP) the number of fire sites in Jharia Coalfield have been reduced to 27 from 77.

The implementation of scientific measures has reduced the fire surface area from 17.32 Sq Km to 1.80 Sq km, according to a coal ministry statement.

The Centre ''has been closely monitoring fire incidents and rehabilitation efforts. High-Power Central Committee meetings, chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Coal, were held to oversee the progress of the Jharia Master Plan,'' the statement said.

The fire-affected area has significantly reduced from 77 sites (Pre-Nationalization) to 67 sites (As per Jharia Master Plan,2009) covering 17.32 sq. km to 27 sites covering 1.8 sq. km, according to surveys conducted in 2021.

Coal mines in Jharia Coalfield date back to 1916, when the first incidence of fire was reported.

Prior to nationalization, these mines were privately owned and operated with a profit-driven approach and mining methods were unscientific with least concern for safety, conservation and the environment.

This practice has resulted in severe land degradation, subsidence, coal mine fires and other socio-environmental problems.

After nationalization, expert teams from Poland and India were appointed in 1978, for studying the Jharia coal fire predicament.

The Jharia Master Plan (JMP) for dealing with Fire, Subsidence and Rehabilitation was approved on 12th August 2009 by the government of India with implementation period of 10 years and pre-implementation period of two years with estimated investment of Rs 7,112.11 crore.

The Masterplan identified 595 sites that needed to be rehabilitated, covering an area of 25.70 square kilometers.

So far, around 21 High power committee meetings have taken place.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) undertook significant efforts to combat the fires, implementing 27 fire projects that harnessed the best available technology. These efforts included techniques like surface sealing, digging, trenching, infusion of inert gas, and remote sand-bentonite mixture flushing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)