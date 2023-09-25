Left Menu

Macron says to 'take back control' of electricity prices

"We'll be able to announce in October electricity prices that are in line with our competitiveness," he said, adding that this would apply to households and businesses. "By the end of the year we will regain control of the price of electricity, at the French and European level," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that his government would "take back control" of electricity prices by the end of the year. Without spelling out what steps he would take to do so, Macron said that state ownership of utility EDF and France's nuclear fleet would help achieve this.

"There is a point that is key for our competitiveness, and we will announce it in October, and that is to take back control of electricity prices," Macron said as he announced a multi-year environmental plan. "We'll be able to announce in October electricity prices that are in line with our competitiveness," he said, adding that this would apply to households and businesses.

"By the end of the year we will regain control of the price of electricity, at the French and European level," he said. (Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

