Kerala: School bus collides with auto-rickshaw in Kasargod, 5 people killed
Five people were killed after a school bus collided with an auto-rickshaw in Kerala's Kasargod, officials said on Monday.
ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 06:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 06:53 IST
Five people were killed after a school bus collided with an auto-rickshaw in Kerala's Kasargod, officials said on Monday. The accident occurred in Pallathatukka near Badiydukka in Kasaragod.
As per officials, the school bus was returning after dropping off the students. State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the deaths in the incident and said that he shares the grief of the family members, the CMO said in a statement.
Further information is awaited. (ANI)
