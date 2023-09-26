Hollywood's video game performers authorize strike if labor talks fail
Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 07:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 07:24 IST
Video game voice actors and motion capture performers have voted to authorize a strike if negotiations on a new labor contract fail, setting the stage for another possible work stoppage in Hollywood.
After voting closed on Monday, the SAG-AFTRA union said 98.32% of those who cast ballots had voted in favor of authorizing a strike.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SAG-AFTRA union
- Hollywood
Advertisement