Turkey's Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu may visit in October-November -media

President Tayyip Erdogan said Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may visit Turkey in October or November, adding that he would reciprocate the visit after, broadcasters reported on Tuesday.

Erdogan and Netanyahu met for the first time in person last week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, as the regional powers work to repair long strained ties. Following the General Assembly, Erdogan said Israel and Turkey would soon take steps in energy drilling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)