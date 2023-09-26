Turkey's Erdogan says Israeli PM Netanyahu may visit in October-November -media
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-09-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 15:36 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
President Tayyip Erdogan said Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may visit Turkey in October or November, adding that he would reciprocate the visit after, broadcasters reported on Tuesday.
Erdogan and Netanyahu met for the first time in person last week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, as the regional powers work to repair long strained ties. Following the General Assembly, Erdogan said Israel and Turkey would soon take steps in energy drilling.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Erdogan
- Israel
- New York
- Turkey
- Tayyip Erdogan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel preparing for climate change problems
FACTBOX-Netanyahu judicial overhaul faces showdown in Israeli Supreme Court
Israel on edge ahead of Supreme Court session on judicial overhaul
Israeli delegation attends UNESCO gathering in Saudi Arabia
Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister's home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul