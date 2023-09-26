"Whom to nominate is our right": KTR on Telangana Governor's rejection of BRS govt's MLC nominations 

Alleging that state governors are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "agents", Telangana Minister and BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Tuesday condemned the "attitude" of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan in rejecting the two names recommended by the State Cabinet for nomination as Members of the State Legislative Council under the Governor's quota. "Governors are Modi's (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) agents. Before becoming governor, she (Tamilisai Soundarrajan) was the BJP Tamil Nadu state president. Whom to nominate (as MLC) is our right. We strongly protest and condemn the attitude of the governor," Rao said.

Soundararajan on Monday rejected the state government's proposal to nominate BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan Kumar and K Satyanarayana to the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota. "My earnest request to the cabinet and the Hon'ble chief minister is to avoid such politically aligned persons from filling up nominated posts under Article 171(5) of the Constitution of India, defeating its objectives and enactment and consider only genuinely eminent persons in the respective field," she said, in two separate letters addressed to chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, after rejecting the proposal.

The governor said in the letter that the two MLC candidates recommended by the government were unfit for MLC posts under the Governor's quota. She said that the profiles of nominees do not indicate their special knowledge in Literature, science, art, Cooperative movement, and social services which are mandatory to get elected MLC under the Governor quota.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy backed the Governor's decision. "It's the right of the Governor...Whatever she has done is good because it is wrong to nominate MLCs who will serve BRS and the KCR family from the Governor's quota. KCR gives tickets to those who serve his family. I want to thank the Governor for the decision," said Reddy on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)