Union Minister Mandaviya launches National Policy and Scheme to revolutionize Pharma-MedTech sector

A chapter in India's journey towards self-reliance in the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors was unveiled by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Minister of Health & Family Welfare. On September 26, Dr Mandaviya launched the National Policy on Research and Development and Innovation in Pharma-MedTech Sector in India and the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech Sector (PRIP) scheme, read the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers press release.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya expressed that this day marked a historic milestone, representing a pivotal moment in the pursuit of "Atmanirbharta" (self-reliance) in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sector. He outlined the need to shift India's Pharma and MedTech industries from being cost-based to value-based and innovation-driven.

Mandaviya said, "The policy will help to create an ecosystem of skills and capacities including the academia and the private sectors, and give impetus to new talent among the youth through start-ups." The PRIP scheme holds the promise of transforming India into a formidable player in the global pharmaceutical market, focusing on quality, accessibility, and affordability.

Dr Mandaviya emphasized that the policy would establish an ecosystem of skills and capacities, fostering collaboration between academia and the private sector. Start-ups and young talents would be encouraged, heralding a transformative phase in the sector. Highlighting the importance of innovation, Dr Mandaviya underscored the need for mass production of pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

To facilitate this, the government has initiated the establishment of three bulk drug parks in Himachal Pradesh, Vizag, and Gujarat, along with four medical device parks in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. These strategic initiatives will significantly strengthen the sector. Furthermore, the Union Minister articulated that self-reliance in pharmaceuticals and medical devices could only be achieved by fortifying research and development infrastructure.

This, in turn, would enhance access to life-saving medicines, promote India as a global hub for pharmaceuticals and medical exports, and reduce dependence on foreign sources for critical needs. Mandaviya said, "India can only achieve self-reliance in pharmaceuticals and medical devices by strengthening its research and development infrastructure that would drive the expansion of access to life-saving medicines and drugs and help India become a global pharmaceuticals and medical exports hub."

"We need to make policies, new products and new research according to the needs of our country and the world, in consultation with industries and academia. We should become so independent that we should not be dependent on anyone for our critical needs", Mandaviya added. Dr V K Paul, Member of NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India), commended India's leadership in the global arena, particularly in the Pharma MedTech sector.

He emphasized the need for collaboration among academia, public, and private institutions and lauded the PRIP scheme as a step towards preparing for future challenges and ensuring national biosecurity. Dr Paul stated, "after learning lessons from the past, India is leading the world. These clusters of reforms will transform the Pharma MedTech Sector. We also need to focus on collaboration between academia, public and private institutions. This scheme and these initiatives will help in preparing us for the future challenges and ensuring national bio security".

The launch event witnessed the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, as well as policymakers, experts from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, representatives from academia, think tanks, industry leaders, and media. The policy aims to promote and coordinate basic, applied and other research in areas related to the pharmaceutical sector, education, training, and international cooperation in pharmaceutical research.

It seeks to encourage innovation and academia-industry linkages, and create an ecosystem for drug discovery and innovative medical devices, positioning India as a global leader. PRIP is a scheme designed to transform India's pharmaceutical sector by strengthening research infrastructure.

It encourages collaboration between the private sector and government institutes and focuses on priority areas like new chemical entities, complex generics, medical devices, and more. The scheme aims to boost innovation, accelerate industry growth, create jobs, and develop affordable healthcare solutions. (ANI)

