Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets industrialists in London, signs MoU worth Rs 2,000 crore

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met representatives of many leading industrial houses in London and discussed with them the possibilities of investment in his state on Tuesday. CM Dhami is in London to attract investors for the upcoming state Global Investor Summit slated to be held in Dehradun in December.

The Chief Minister invited investors to come to Uttarakhand for the Global Investor Summit. During this meeting, Uttarakhand Government signed an MoU worth Rs 2,000 crore with Poma Group.

In the presence of the Chief Minister, Secretary Industries Vinay Shankar Pandey signed the MoU on behalf of the state government. The Chief Minister said that considering the geographical conditions of the state, there is immense potential for investment in the field of eco-friendly tourism in Uttarakhand. Poma Group is a leader in ropeway manufacturing across the world.

He said that Poma Group has a long experience of working in Uttarakhand. Poma Group has provided technical support in the Auli Ropeway of the Chamoli district. Presently Poma is also providing technical support in Ropeway, Dehradun-Mussoorie Ropeway and Yamunotri Ropeway projects. The Chief Minister said that Poma Group has expressed its desire to invest in technical support and a Center of Excellence for the ropeway in Haridwar and many other religious and tourist places.

The Chief Minister said that the focus of the state government is not only on tourism but also on ecology and the economy. He said that the state government is looking for such avenues for investment in which the balance between development and environment is maintained.

While addressing the investors in London, the Chief Minister said that London is a big centre of the service sector, hence big investors in the fields of tourism, IT and healthcare are working here. Due to Uttarakhand being a mountainous state, the agricultural climate here is also different from other states. He said that in today's era, there is a special demand for organic products from all the countries including Europe. Through the summit, Uttarakhand's products can be transported abroad more effectively.

The Chief Minister said that Britain is a leader in the field of health care and life sciences. Uttarakhand is also reputed as the pharma hub of India. There are 3 pharma clusters in the state, in which more than 300 industries are functioning. (ANI)

