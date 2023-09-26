Left Menu

Punjab aims at 50 pc reduction in farm fires this year: Centre's air quality panel

Punjab aims to reduce farm fires by 50 per cent this winter season and completely eliminate stubble burning in six districts, the Commission for Air Quality Management said on Tuesday.According to the states action plan to curb paddy straw burning, about 31 lakh hectares of land in the state is under paddy cultivation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:39 IST
Punjab aims at 50 pc reduction in farm fires this year: Centre's air quality panel
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab aims to reduce farm fires by 50 per cent this winter season and completely eliminate stubble burning in six districts, the Commission for Air Quality Management said on Tuesday.

According to the state's action plan to curb paddy straw burning, about 31 lakh hectares of land in the state is under paddy cultivation. This is expected to generate around 16 million tonnes of paddy straw (non-basmati) which will be managed through in-situ (mixing crop residue in fields) and ex-situ (using stubble as fuel) methods.

Efforts are being made to use the paddy straw for industrial and energy generation projects. Sizable quantity of straw will also be used as cattle fodder, the CAQM said. Punjab also plans to manage around 8,000 acres of paddy area using Pusa Bio Decomposer. This microbial solution can break down paddy straw in just 15-20 days and will be provided to farmers for free, it said.

''The State Action Plan envisages at least 50 per cent reduction in fire counts in Punjab during 2023 compared to last year. The plan attempts elimination of stubble burning cases this year in six districts namely Hoshiarpur, Malerkotla, Pathankot, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar (Mohali) and SBS Nagar,'' the commission said in a statement.

According to government data, five districts -- Sangrur, Bathinda, Firozpur, Muktasar and Moga -- had accounted for around 44 per cent of total fire counts in the state last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023