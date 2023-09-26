Left Menu

Bombay HC grants 28 days of furlough to gangster Arun Gawli

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted 28 days of furlough to gangster Arun Gawli, who is being lodged in the Nagpur prison in connection with the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar.

Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI):  The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted 28 days of furlough to gangster Arun Gawli, who is lodged in the Nagpur prison in connection with the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar. Arun Gawli had approached the high court as his application for a grant of furlough was rejected by DIG prisons.

It was argued before the learned division bench that earlier whenever he was released on either parole or furlough, there was no law and order situation created and on every occasion he had surrendered on the due date. In August 2012, a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court sentenced Gawli to life imprisonment for the murder of the Shiv Sena corporator in March 2008.

The conviction was upheld by the Bombay High Court later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

